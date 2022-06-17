Embedded World 2022 Best in Show Winners: Connectivity

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the Connectivity category:

1NCE is the first company to offer Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and software service at a lifetime global flat rate – currently available in 110+ countries (140+ by the end of 2022).

1NCE’s mission: to turn connectivity into electricity ready for consumption – opening the world of IoT to innovators who will dramatically improve the environment, healthcare, safety, supply chain and more. Geographical distinctions no longer matter for companies and organizations trying to receive, catalog, and dissect data from their millions of IoT sensors. Quite simply, it enables organizations to take data collection and analysis to a new level.

AWS IoT ExpressLink powers a range of hardware modules developed and offered by AWS Partners, such as Espressif, Infineon, and u-blox.

The connectivity modules include software implementing AWS mandated security requirements, making it faster and easier for customers to securely connect devices to the cloud and seamlessly integrate with a range of AWS services. AWS IoT ExpressLink modules come pre-provisioned with security credentials set by qualified AWS Partners. This enables customers to offload the complex work of integrating the networking and cryptography layers to the hardware modules, and develop secure IoT products in a fraction of the time.

The LoRa Edge™ LR1120 is an ultra-low power chip targeting global geolocation applications.

It provides multi band LoRa® and Long Range-Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS) communication over sub-GHz and 2.4GHz Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) bands as well as licensed S-Band for satellites. It integrates a Cloud-native multi-constellation global navigation satellite system scanner and a passive Wi-Fi MAC address scanner, both leveraging Semtech's LoRa Cloud™ services.

The LR1120 is designed to comply with the physical layer requirements of the LoRaWAN® standard specification released by the LoRa Alliance®, while remaining configurable to meet different application requirements and proprietary protocols.