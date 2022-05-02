Embedded Computing Design

Analog Devices Announces Complete Long Reach Ethernet Solution for Digitizing Building Automation Networks

By Tiera Oliver

May 02, 2022

News

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced a complete 10BASE-T1L Ethernet solution designed for building automation networks. 

The new ADIN2111 adds Long Reach Ethernet connectivity to controllers, sensors, and actuators, delivering insights building management. Ideally suited for use within small, power-constrained edge devices, the ADIN2111 provides up to 50 percent power consumption savings and up to 75 percent in PCB real estate versus discrete implementations.   

The ADIN2111 is designed for daisy chaining data in line and ring networks utilizing existing deployed single twisted pair cabling infrastructure within buildings, shrinking retrofitting costs. The enhanced diagnostic features reduce commissioning, installation, and system downtime by troubleshooting problems utilizing the real time information on link quality and fault location provided. Compliant to the IEEE 802.3cg standard, this solution enables Ethernet connectivity over 1.7km of cabling, supports ring redundancy and soft real time protocols like Modbus/TCP, BACnet/IP, and KNX. 

ADIN2111 Key Features:

  • Ultra-low power consumption of 80mW
  • Small package, 7mm x 7mm LFCSP
  • SPI host interface removes need for microcontroller with integrated MAC Interface
  • Advanced packet filtering offloads burden of priority traffic management from processor via 16 MAC addresses look up table 
  • IEEE 1588 timestamping support

Product

Full 

Production

 

Price Each Per 1,000

Packaging

ADIN2111BCPZ

Now

$6.50

48-Lead LFCSP (7mm x 7mm)

ADIN2111CCPZ

Now

$7.20

48-Lead LFCSP (7mm x 7mm)

For more information, visit: http://www.analog.com.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

