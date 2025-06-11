Compex Debuts EasyMesh-Ready Wi-Fi⁷ Module with MLO and Tri-Band Support

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Compex

Compex recently released its Just Wi-Fi⁷ Wi-Fi module developed for speed, simplicity and scalability. Unlike general Wi-Fi module design, the Wi-Fi⁷ connects via Ethernet protocols (10Gbps) as the host uses the module as an Ethernet port. Wi-Fi decisions like Multi-Link Operation (MLO), etc. are managed inside the module.

Integrations such as requiring kernel-specific driver or host-side firmware is considerably reduced as is integration complexity while increasing cross-platform compatibility from Intel x86 to ARM-based System on Chip (SoCs), like NXP and Marvell, regardless of operating system.

The module leverages Qualcomm’s IPQ5322 Quad-Core Cortex-A53 1.5GHz ‘Miami’ SOC and QCN9274 ‘Waikiki’ radio chipset delivering true concurrent tri-band connectivity across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz in a board around the dimensions of two standard Mini PCIe adapters.

Highlights:

Driverless Ethernet Integration

Standalone & Host-Independent Design

True Tri-band Wi-Fi 7

MLO Without Hassle

Flexible Configuration

EasyMesh Capable

Accelerated Time to Market

“Just Wi-Fi⁷ is more than a product; it’s a step forward,” said, Jonathan Ho, Managing Director of Compex Systems Pte Ltd. “We’re giving developers and businesses a way to bring powerful Wi-Fi 7 solutions to market faster without the usual complications.”

For more information, visit compex.com.sg/.