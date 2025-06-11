Embedded Computing Design

Compex Debuts EasyMesh-Ready Wi-Fi⁷ Module with MLO and Tri-Band Support

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 11, 2025

News

Compex Debuts EasyMesh-Ready Wi-Fi⁷ Module with MLO and Tri-Band Support
Image Credit: Compex

Compex recently released its Just Wi-Fi⁷ Wi-Fi module developed for speed, simplicity and scalability. Unlike general Wi-Fi module design, the Wi-Fi⁷ connects via Ethernet protocols (10Gbps) as the host uses the module as an Ethernet port. Wi-Fi decisions like Multi-Link Operation (MLO), etc. are managed inside the module.

Integrations such as requiring kernel-specific driver or host-side firmware is considerably reduced as is integration complexity while increasing cross-platform compatibility from Intel x86 to ARM-based System on Chip (SoCs), like NXP and Marvell, regardless of operating system.

The module leverages Qualcomm’s IPQ5322 Quad-Core Cortex-A53 1.5GHz ‘Miami’ SOC and QCN9274 ‘Waikiki’ radio chipset delivering true concurrent tri-band connectivity across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz in a board around the dimensions of two standard Mini PCIe adapters.

Highlights:

  • Driverless Ethernet Integration
  • Standalone & Host-Independent Design
  • True Tri-band Wi-Fi 7
  • MLO Without Hassle
  • Flexible Configuration
  • EasyMesh Capable
  • Accelerated Time to Market

“Just Wi-Fi⁷ is more than a product; it’s a step forward,” said, Jonathan Ho, Managing Director of Compex Systems Pte Ltd. “We’re giving developers and businesses a way to bring powerful Wi-Fi 7 solutions to market faster without the usual complications.”

For more information, visit compex.com.sg/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Networking & 5G - Ethernet & Serial
Industrial
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
AI & Machine Learning
DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Knowing Where your AI Project Should Start

June 11, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: AAEON
AAEON’s Manufacturing Expertise to Deliver Qualcomm Dragonwing Powered IoT to Market Faster

June 10, 2025

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Trenz
Trenz and KR Partner to Better European FPGA SoM Supply Chain Resilience

June 10, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Embedded Executive: AI Is an Energy Hog That We Have To Deal With | Empower Semiconductor

May 28, 2025

MORE