Product of the Week: Extreme Engineering Solutions’ XChange3030

Ruggedized systems require high-bandwidth processing.

For more speed, flexibility, and access across multiple devices such as computers, routers, servers, and more, the Xchange3030 from Extreme Engineering Solutions is a conduction-cooled 3U VPX Ethernet switch module designed to enable smooth ethernet switch connections with with Layer 2 Switching. The 2 fully managed layers support the IEEE protocol and IETF RFC.

The XChange3030 in Action

Ethernet switches are ideal for devices lacking enough ethernet ports. The high-performance embedded module features six backplane 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet ports, six backplane 10GBASE-KR Ethernet ports, two backplane 10GBASE-T Ethernet ports, and one front panel optical Ethernet port to enable multiple networks and ports for the expansion of communication between devices in the LAN.

At 100 mm x 160 mm in dimension, the XChange3030 offers users access to non-blocking full wire-speed from all ports while supporting jumbo packets up to 12 kB. The solution also supports:

IPv6

Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE)

a comprehensive set of IETF RFCs and IEEE protocols

VLANs (IEEE 802.1Q)

LACP

STP

RSTP

PVRST+ MSTP

SNMP

flow control

port mirroring and authentication (IEEE 802.1x)

Quality of Service (QoS)

ACL

IGMP

MLD

LLDP

static routing

The XChange3030 sits at a ruggedization level 5, accounted for by its conduction cooling method, -40 to +85°C (board rail surface) operating temperature, -55 to +105°C (maximum) storage temperature, 0.1 g²/Hz (maximum) at 5 to 2000 Hz of vibration, shock at 40 g, 11 ms sawtooth, and humidity at up to 95% non-condensing.

Further, the solution is compliant to the VITA 48.2 Type 1 and Two-Level Maintenance (2LM) standard, which is optional. The power requirements vary based on configuration and usage of the switch. The supported network protocols include SSH and SNMP servers, IPv4 and IPv6, and IEEE 1588v2 transparent clocking.

Getting Started with the XChange3030

To get started with the XChange3030 ethernet switch module, request a quote on the Extreme Engineering Solutions website here.

