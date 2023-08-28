SAPPHIRE Technology and Thinlabs Leverage 802.3bt PoE++

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

SAPPHIRE-Powered PoE NUC from Thinlabs

SAPPHIRE Technology and Thinlabs collaborated on a platform that leverages 802.3bt PoE++ (Power-over-Ethernet) technology, the Thinlabs PoE NUC, delivering the connection ability of four ThinLabs HD displays powered by one Ethernet cable. The solution utilizes a SAPPHIRE designed motherboard operating with AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 including AMD’s “Zen 2” x86 CPU and Radeon Graphics.

“Picture this, a single unit, powered by a single Ethernet cable, that is able to drive and power four Full HD monitors. Our custom, SAPPHIRE-designed board engineered specifically for durability and power efficiency, enables this unique product partnership with Thinlabs. The NUC simplifies deployment dramatically in many industries and offers incredible energy savings at scale,” said Adrian Thompson, VP of Marketing at SAPPHIRE Technology.

Highlights:

Powerful AMD Ryzen V2000 processor with up to 16 threads

Fanless design

Single Ethernet cable

Power savings at scale

4 monitor capability

Compact size and VESA mounting

Upgradable RAM and SSD

Thinlabs Device Manager Enterprise software

The AMD Ryzen flagship model, V2718, features an 8-core / 16-thread CPU with seven integrated Radeon Graphics Compute Units.

"Thinlabs' PoE technology provides users and business managers with the fastest installation of computers and digital signage combined with the lowest costs and carbon footprint possible anywhere in the world,” said JR Mundkur, CEO of Thinlabs. "We invite users to try the best way of using tech in these challenging times for both, industry and the planet."

For more information, visit sapphiretech.medium.com.