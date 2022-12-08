There's Always a Smarty Pants: Analog Devices Releases SPoE for Smart Buildings

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Analog Devices Wilmington, MA & Munich, Germany. For the last-mile smart building connectivitiy, Analog Devices, Inc. announced its LTC4296-1 5-port SPoE PSE with Classification and LTC9111 SPoE PD with Polarity Correction. Both offer support for SPoE and Power over Data Line (PoDL) variants of single-pair powering. “The Intelligent Edge is one of the most exciting developments of the digital era as computing power is pushed to previously inaccessible applications and locations,” said Leo McHugh, Vice President of Industrial Automation at Analog Devices.

Analog Devices’ SPoE solutions utilize one twisted woven pair of Ethernet cables to reduce dependence on concentrated power and batteries for efficient end-to-end power needs.

The platforms are ideal for locality specific applications such as asset health, environmental conditions, and security metrics. The technology will become part of the cornerstones of smart buildings and cities. Both the LTC4296-1 and LTC9111 supply 52W and are 802.3cg compliant including Serial Communication Classification Protocol (SCCP).

“Analog Devices is committed to delivering the unrivaled technology and solutions our customers need to leverage the full potential of the Intelligent Edge in smart buildings and factories as well as many more applications in the future,” continued McHugh.

For more information about ADI’s LTC4296-1 5-port SPoE PSE, visit analog.com/ltc4296-1

For more information about ADI’s LTC9111 SPoE PD, visit analog.com/ltc9111

For more information about ADI’s Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and Single-Pair Power-over-Ethernet (SPoE) Interface Controllers, visit https://www.analog.com/en/product-category/power-over-ethernet-poe-interface-controllers.html

For all other inquiries, visit https://www.analog.com.