Septentrio Teams with MicroPilot, Bringing Top-Performance GNSS Positioning to UAVs

Press Release

Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS* positioning solutions, announced a collaboration with MicroPilot, a world leader in professional UAV autopilots.

Septentrio receivers, including the small-form-factor mosaic modules, as well as the OEM board AsteRx-m3 will support seamless integration of positioning and orientation into MicroPilot’s autopilot ecosystem. Septentrio GPS receivers are known for resilience to radio interference such as jamming and spoofing**, and add value to UAV applications by bringing security and robustness to high-accuracy RTK positioning.

“Adopting new and resilient technology in UAVs is vital, and we want to ensure a smooth integration process into professional drone systems,” commented Gustavo Lopez, Senior Market Access Manager at Septentrio. “We are very excited about the strong collaboration between Septentrio and MicroPilot, which now provides new alternatives to drone companies looking for safe and reliable flight operations.”

In addition to developing autopilots, MicroPilot provides supporting software and services that enable customers to use development time more efficiently, reducing time-to-market. "Working closely with Septentrio gives MicroPilot the ability to better leverage resilient and robust GNSS technologies strengthening our offering to the professional UAV market for safe and reliable flight control," commented Howard Loewen, President of MicroPilot.

Self-interference or self-jamming is a common occurrence in UAVs, where devices such as cameras, servos or antennas, which emit electromagnetic radiation, are located close to the GPS receiver. Incorporating GNSS technology, which is resilient to jamming and spoofing, in combination with reliable professional-level autopilots is key to safe and secure flight navigation. For more information about Septentrio UAV products contact the Septentrio team.

* Global Navigation Satellite System including the American GPS, European Galileo, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, Japan’s QZSS and India’s NavIC. These satellite constellations broadcast positioning information to receivers which use it to calculate their absolute position.

** Spoofing is a malicious form of radio interference (jamming) where faulty coordinates are sent into the receiver to defer the target from its predefined track.

About Septentrio:

Septentrio designs and manufactures multi-frequency multi-constellation GPS/GNSS positioning technology for demanding applications. Reliable centimeter-level positioning enables machine automation improving efficiency and safety. Septentrio provides positioning solutions for industrial applications such as robotics, construction, survey and mapping, maritime, logistics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Septentrio has its headquarters in Leuven, Belgium and has a world-wide presence with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai, Seoul and Yokohama as well as numerous partners around the world. To learn more about Septentrio and its products, visit septentrio.com.