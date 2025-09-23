Morse Micro Announces Mass Production of MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC, Modules, Evaluation Kit, and HaLowLink 2

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Sept. 23, 2025 – Morse Micro announced the mass production and general availability of its second-generation MM8108 System-on-Chip (SoC). This represents a leap forward for Wi-Fi HaLow, bringing data throughput at range, which is designed to enable the next generation of IoT and edge AI solutions.

The MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC, which delivers long-range Wi-Fi at speeds up to 43Mbps, is now in full-scale production. Complementing the SoC’s rollout, Morse Micro has made available a series of its Evaluation Kits (EVKs):

MM8108-EKH01, integrating Morse Micro’s MM8108 SoC with Broadcom’s BCM2711 SoC on a Linux-based Raspberry Pi 4 platform

MM8108-EKH05, integrating Morse Micro’s MM8108 SoC with ST Microelectronics’s STM32U585 on a FreeRTOS-based IoT platform

MM8108-EKH19, integrating Morse Micro’s MM8108 SoC on a USB-A dongle with GLi.net’s GL-MT3000 router with MediaTek’s MT7981B Wi-Fi 6 SoC

Now shipping globally through Mouser Electronics, these kits provide developers with a powerful springboard to design and deliver Wi-Fi HaLow-powered, IoT 2.0 solutions.

“The MM8108 and our rapidly expanding ecosystem mark a breakthrough moment for the Internet of Things,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “With Wi-Fi HaLow, we’re not just delivering silicon, we’re laying the foundation for IoT 2.0: an era where billions of devices can connect seamlessly, reliably, and with unprecedented throughput and range. This is about enabling cities, industries, and households to rethink what’s possible with connectivity; transforming how we monitor, automate, and interact with the world around us. What begins here is the start of a new wave of innovation that will define the next decade of IoT.”

With the MM8108 entering mass production, module availability is expanding to meet growing customer demand. Morse Micro’s MM8108-MF15457 reference module is now available to the general public on Mouser.com, while AzureWave’s AW-HM677 module is available for high-volume customers directly from AzureWave.

Vantron’s VT-MOB-AH-8108 module is already available to support low- to mid-volume customer requirements, with full mass production scheduled for later this year.

Similarly, Quectel’s modules are also scheduled for mass production later this year.

As part of this announcement, Morse Micro also unveiled its next-generation evaluation platform, HaLowLink 2. Building on the success of its HaLowLink 1, the new platform upgrades the core Wi-Fi HaLow SoC from MM6108 to the MM8108, delivering 43Mbps throughput at extended range thanks to 256QAM modulation rate and 26dBm internal PA on MM8108.

Scheduled for general availability in Q1 2026, HaLowLink 2 will be available in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Japan, and Australia. Designed to make Wi-Fi HaLow adoption faster and easier, HaLowLink 2 provides a reference design, designed to simplify evaluation, prototyping, and deployment of Wi-Fi HaLow networks.

For more information, visit www.morsemicro.com or find the MM8108-EKH01, MM8108-EKH05, and MM8108-EKH19 on Mouser.com.