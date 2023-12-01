Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd.: FMC-SDR400D

The FMC-SDR400D is a conduction-cooled FMC card with 2x2 channels of 12-bit DACs and ADCs from Analog Devices (AD9361). The digital interface is provided over high-speed serial links through the FMC connector.

This module is suitable for applications such as the prototyping and developing of software-defined radio systems, point-to-point communication systems, femtocell/picocell/microcell base stations, and general-purpose radio systems. The card is designed to work with the VPX3-ZU1B carrier card and Sundance DSP’s PCIe104z or S120 but can also work with other FMC carrier cards. Please get in touch with Sundance Technical Support for more information.

FMC LPC connector for interfacing with EMC²-DP carrier

All electrical signals comply with Vita 57.1 FMC standard

Qualified according to MIL-STD-810, which is the military equivalent for RTCA DO-160 – https://do160.org/rtca-do-160g/

5 SSMC RF input connectors part number – 7110-1511-000, two inputs, two outputs, one clock input

Input LNA HMC8410LP2FE; NF = 1.6 (0.3 to 3 GHz); Gain <= 17.5 dB

The input tunable attenuator is HMC624A

Product Website Link:https://store.sundance.com/product/fmc-sdr400d/

Datasheet Link:https://store.sundance.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/FMC_SDR400D_UG.pdf

