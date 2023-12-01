Embedded Computing Design

Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd.: FMC-SDR400D

December 01, 2023

Image Credit: Sundance Multiprocessor Technology

The FMC-SDR400D is a conduction-cooled FMC card with 2x2 channels of 12-bit DACs and ADCs from Analog Devices (AD9361). The digital interface is provided over high-speed serial links through the FMC connector.

This module is suitable for applications such as the prototyping and developing of software-defined radio systems, point-to-point communication systems, femtocell/picocell/microcell base stations, and general-purpose radio systems. The card is designed to work with the VPX3-ZU1B carrier card and Sundance DSP’s PCIe104z or S120 but can also work with other FMC carrier cards. Please get in touch with Sundance Technical Support for more information.

  • FMC LPC connector for interfacing with EMC²-DP carrier
  • All electrical signals comply with Vita 57.1 FMC standard
  • Qualified according to MIL-STD-810, which is the military equivalent for RTCA DO-160 – https://do160.org/rtca-do-160g/
  • 5 SSMC RF input connectors part number – 7110-1511-000, two inputs, two outputs, one clock input
  • Input LNA HMC8410LP2FE; NF = 1.6 (0.3 to 3 GHz); Gain <= 17.5 dB
  • The input tunable attenuator is HMC624A

Product Website Link:https://store.sundance.com/product/fmc-sdr400d/

Datasheet Link:https://store.sundance.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/FMC_SDR400D_UG.pdf

