ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep 35 Editor Report from Silicon Labs Works With!

Hello Embedded Engineers, Developers and friends!

Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design. It’s Friday October 3, 2025, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and this week, I'm coming to you directly from Silicon Labs' Works With Conference in Austin, Texas.

During this morning's keynotes, we heard from Silicon Labs partners Cisco about the IoT-tailored "Cisco Spaces" platform, and from Jamie Simonoff, Ring Founder, and Jay Desai, both of Amazon, about the Amazon Sidewalk project and how it's enabling IoT everywhere, with Silicon Labs' help.

Directly from Silicon Labs' own team, we heard about the company's new Series 3 chips, designed to enable AI, IoT, and Edge everywhere with the first two chips to be released differentiated by being designed for either battery or line powered applications.

We're talking about major projects with Silicon Labs partners Mouser, Arrow, Arduino, and many others, and we got a chance to interview Bob Metcalfe, inventor of Ethernet, and originator of Metcalfe's law.

Lots of exciting stuff happening at Silicon Labs Works With this week, and I'm so happy to share it with you.

Lots of exciting stuff happening at Silicon Labs Works With this week, and I'm so happy to share it with you.