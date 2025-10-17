ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep 36 Qualcomm, Google, Microchip, and More!

Video

Hello Embedded Engineers, Developers and Makers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday, October 2025, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and we’re Back after a brief restful hiatus! These are our top stories this week.

First up, the biggest news in a long while. Qualcomm announced that it is in an agreement to acquire Arduino. The acquisition follows Qualcomm’s latest integrations of both Edge Impulse and Foundries.io, creating a full-stack edge platform that spans hardware, software, and cloud services. As with any acquisition, the closing is subject to regulatory approval and conditions.

Our next story comes from Synaptics and Google, which have joined forces to hasten the development of low-power, AI-driven edge devices and to mark a potentially significant milestone for open, efficient, and scalable compute architectures. The collaboration brings together Google Research’s new Coral machine-learning accelerator architecture and Synaptics’ low-power silicon design. According to the companies, the partnership helps realize a shared goal, which is to democratize AI at the outer Edge, often referred to as the endpoint.

Our next story comes from Microchip, which has introduced its next generation of Switchtec Gen 6 PCIe Switches. According to the company, these are the industry’s first PCIe Gen 6 switches manufactured using a 3nm process. The Switchtec Gen 6 family is designed to deliver lower power consumption and support up to 160 lanes for high-density AI system connectivity. Advanced security features include a hardware root of trust and secure boot, utilizing post-quantum safe cryptography compliant with the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite (CNSA) 2.0.

Finally, from the world of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV), I recently hosted a fireside chat, I sat down with Robert Day and John Penn of SOAFEE, to talk about the organization’s new Blueprints program. For those who don’t know, SOAFEE is an organization focused on the automotive industry and is offering a standardized open architecture for software-defined vehicles.

To help the industry understand its path forward to SDV, SOAFEE has unveiled a series of Blueprints, partnering with members, to talk about how the standard works. Check out the video for the full story.

See you next week.