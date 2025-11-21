ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep 41 Edge AI, Cyber Resilience, ewNA, and CES!

Video

It’s Friday November 21, 2025, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Rich Nass spent some time with Synaptics’ new CEO, Rahul Patel. It was at the company’s Tech Day event held in its San Jose headquarters, and in the interview, they talked about everything from Silicon to Edge AI. Check it out.

Our next story comes from CyberWhiz, and one of its founders has written a Comprehensive Approach to Compliance with the EU Cyber Resilience Act for OEMs. The new legislation, adopted in October of 2024, requires OEMs adopt a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity in their products. Don’t miss it.

Finally, we’re featuring our most recent episode of the Embedded Insiders podcast. In this episode, we feature interviews with Brandon Hansen of Sealevel Systems and Jerry Chen, Founder and CEO of Upbeat Technology, and Rich Nass and & recap our recent trip to Anaheim, California, for embedded world North America 2025.

As a little glimpse into the future, I’ll be returning to CES in Las Vegas in January to have meetings, see what’s new in consumer-facing embedded technology innovations, especially for automotive. Reach out to schedule time to get together while I’m in town and download our resource “The Top 6 Things Every Exhibitor Should Do at CES.”

