ICYMI: Embedded Insights Episode 3

Video

It's Friday February 7, 2025, I'm Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Tria has released a new carrier board for prototyping and development on the COM Express standard. The Tria MSC C6-MB-EV is a compact platform designed for developing and prototyping system electronics and software before a specific baseboard becomes available. It reportedly provides the interface infrastructure for the COM Express Type 6 modules and offers various PC type connectors for external access.

Our next story comes from the world of vision– a newly released MIPI Camera Security Framework from the MIPI Alliance has defined a flexible approach to adding end-to-end security to automotive and other machine vision applications. The framework leverages the MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2, a high-speed interface primarily intended for high-bandwidth, point-to-point image data transmission between image sensors and application processors. Leveraging economies of scale and technical advancements from the smartphone industry, the new MIPI Camera Security Framework, coupled with the existing CSI-2 camera interface specification, will reduce design complexity, cost and development time.

Finally, we’re featuring Murata Manufacturing, who will demonstrate its range of enhanced indoor assets at embedded world 2025. Murata will showcase how its module Type 1WL EVK and smart badges track indoor assets and individuals in real-time combining precision, reliability, and low latency for an optimized user experience. This indoor asset tracking uses Bluetooth Low Energy and LoRaWAN making it ideal for the construction industry (to improve worker safety), inventory, event management, retail, and hazardous or restricted environments.

