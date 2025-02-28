ICYMI: Embedded Insights Episode 6

It’s Friday February 28, 2025, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, we look at memory security and Rust with a new partnership announcement from TrustInSoft and Ferrous Systems. These two companies have joined forces to help companies manage memory security. According to the announcement, they will work together to integrate support for Rust code analysis using Ferrocene, Ferrous Systems’ qualified Rust compiler toolchain. This collaboration reportedly is designed to bring together TrustInSoft’s mathematical software verification and Ferrous Systems’ Rust expertise with the goal of helping companies improve the security and reliability of embedded software.

Our next story comes from our podcast Embedded Insiders. In the most recent episode, Winston Leung, of QNX, and Jay Thomas, from LDRA discuss the fusion of robotics and automation in modern manufacturing, and how functional safety is shaping this transformative shift. Give it a listen on your favorite podcast platform and don’t forget to subscribe!

Finally, we’re featuring Samtec and its High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, which will be on display at embedded world in just two weeks! Samtec says the COM-HPC connectors that will be at the booth are built on Samtec’s AcceleRate HP High-Performance Arrays, COM-HPC Server and Client modules.

See you next week.