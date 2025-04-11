ICYMI: Embedded Insights IoT, Automotive, M&A, and COMPUTEX!

It's Friday April 11, 2025, I'm Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Pennsylvania-based company Phoenix Contact has released its Monitoring Case System (MCS), a flexible housing family developed for sensor, IoT, and IIoT applications. The enclosures are mountable to wall, pole, and DIN rail for easy PCB installation, mounting, and maintenance.

Our next story comes from Kardome, a voice recognition company that has made its Spatial Hearing AI technology available on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform for automotive OEMs. The new Kardome technology reportedly enables voice isolation, speaker identification, and speech processing in noisy environments, all of which is designed to improve voice functions in automotive cabins. Kardome says its mobility solution will reduce production costs for automotive manufacturers, and that the system can capture individual voices from up to six seats with a single mic array. I know we’ve all felt the frustration when an AI system doesn’t recognize a command. Hopefully, Kardome is making it so we never feel that while telling an automated car to turn left.

In one of the bigger M&A stories in our sector so far this year, and pending regulatory approvals, Infineon Technologies has acquired Marvell Technology’s Brightlane Automotive Ethernet portfolio of PHY transceivers, switches, and bridges for $2.5 billion in cash. The portfolio includes solutions that deliver network data rates ranging from 100 Mbps (megabits per second) up to 10 Gbps (gigabits per second). Customers of Marvell’s Automotive Ethernet business include more than 50 automotive manufacturers, including eight of the ten leading OEMs. Infineon says it anticipates revenue between $225 million and $250 million in 2025, along with a gross margin close to 60 percent. Vroom, vroom.

Finally, we’re excited to let you know that registration for COMPUTEX 2025 is now open. The exhibition will take place from May 20th to 23rd at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2 in Taiwan. A day before the show, on May 19th, the COMPUTEX Keynote will take place, highlighting NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Foxconn, MediaTek, and NXP. Keynoters will include Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, and Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, among several other major executives.

