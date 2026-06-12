ICYMI Ep 66: San Francisco Circuits, Axiomtek, Northern.tech

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday June 12, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Axiomtek has released its Edge AI CEM570, a COM Express Type 6 Basic module powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors with up to 14 cores and 20 threads. It is designed for medical, transportation, defense, robotics, heavy industries, and energy applications. The dedicated NPU enhances Edge AI workloads and Axiomtek says the CEM570 increases AI inference throughput and multitasking efficiency.

Our next story comes from San Francisco Circuits, which has attained Final Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 status following a successful independent assessment by an accredited Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). Of this achievement, Alex Danovich, President and CEO of San Francisco Circuits, said. “This certification reflects the significant investments we’ve made to ensure our systems, processes, and internal controls meet the stringent cybersecurity expectations of today’s defense supply chain. As cybersecurity requirements continue to expand across government and aerospace programs, our customers can confidently partner with a manufacturer that has demonstrated verified compliance – not simply claimed it.” Strong stuff.

Finally, we’re featuring Northern.tech’s annual State of Industrial IoT Device Lifecycle Management report, which was released in May. Research in the report indicates that organizational ambitions for connected products are running well ahead of the systems built to support them and the gap between business objectives and current device management abilities is ongoing. Other key findings include:

Three in five OEMs believe their current device management infrastructure will be inadequate in three years or less, and for more than one tenth, that point of failure is less than a year away

90 percent of OEMs manage IoT products with multiple devices, and 85 percent are expecting the number of devices in their products to grow this year

In our Ken’s Trends segment, Ken talks about his experience at COMPUTEX last week. This segment is brought to you by the upcoming CRA Virtual Conference.

The CRA Virtual Conference will take place June 25 and will dig into Cybersecurity Compliance for Embedded Engineers, asking the question: Are You CRA Ready? with the help of expert speakers and industry leaders. Already confirmed are speakers from Altera, Digi, Pantherun, Runsafe Security and WolfSSL. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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We will be off next week, so have a great weekend and we'll see you from Automate in Chicago in two weeks!