ICYMI Episode 57: Healthcare HMI, CodaSip, SiTime

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday April 10, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, a new column from Chad Cox on Mobile HMI and Healthcare in which he dug into how embedded solutions are enhancing medical facility operations with edge computing, security, and intelligent devices.

Our next story comes from Piyush Sevalia of SiTime, who has written to provide some insights into SiTime’s new State of Time 2025 report, in which they found a major shift is happening in system design practices: half of all engineers responding to the survey stated that they consider timing component options at the beginning of the system design process. Read on for all the details.

Finally, we’re featuring some big news on the business side. Codasip has announced it will put more focus of its business into cyber-resilient semiconductor architectures and semiconductor System on Chips (SoCs). Because of the change, the company will divest its low-end RISC-V processor design business to a public US semiconductor company, which was not announced. The purchaser will also take a broad license to Studio, Codasip’s processor EDA tool that allows rapid customization of Codasip processor cores. The acquisition is planned to close in a month.

In our brand new Embedded Insights segment, called Ken’s Trends, Ken talks about Software Defined Vehicles and what he expects to see this year. This segment is brought to you by the upcoming Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference by Embedded Computing Design.

The Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference will take place May 14 and will dig into the many challenges faced by engineers as the software-defined vehicle (SDV) comes more into focus. These challenges include software complexity, electrification, autonomous drive, connectivity, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. At the Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference, we will tackle some of these challenges with the help of expert speakers and industry leaders. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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See you next week, and have a great weekend.