Codasip Shifts Focus to Cyber-Resilient SoCs, Divests Low-End RISC-V Business

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Codasip announced it will put more focus of its business into cyber-resilient semiconductor architectures and semiconductor System on Chips (SoCs). Because of the change, the company will divest its low-end RISC-V processor design business to a public US semiconductor company. The purchaser will also take a broad license to Studio, Codasip’s processor EDA tool that allows rapid customization of Codasip processor cores. The acquisition is planned to close in a month.

Per the press release, the move will increase Codasip’s portfolio of secure processors with CHERI (Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions) for license, as well as offering a portfolio of CHERI System on Chips (SoCs) and CHERI FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Arrays). This will allow design teams to deploy security-first processors and compute platforms engineered for cyber-resilience from the architecture out.

“Cyber-resilience has become a strategic requirement for governments, infrastructure operators, and technology providers worldwide,” said Ron Black, Chief Executive Officer of Codasip. “Traditional approaches inefficiently bolt security onto systems after the fact. Our focus is on enabling partners to build security into the fundamental architecture of compute systems from the beginning.”

For more information, visit codasip.com.