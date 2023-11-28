7starlake Co, Ltd.: THOR200-RS

Image Credit: 7starlake Co, Ltd.

Product Description:

Based on COM Express and MXM, SK515-T6RL features not only versatile, comprehensive applications in compute-intensive cases but also its scalability and flexibility for designers to build anything they want. Equipped with core, Intel®️ Core™️ i7 13th Gen processor (Raptor Lake series), the most advanced GPU, NVIDIA®️ RTX A4500 and 2x 10GbE-by Intel’s X710 Ethernet Controller, SK515-T6RL brings powerful performance and meets different application requirements.