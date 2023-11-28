7starlake Co, Ltd.: THOR200-RS
November 28, 2023
Product
Product Description:
Based on COM Express and MXM, SK515-T6RL features not only versatile, comprehensive applications in compute-intensive cases but also its scalability and flexibility for designers to build anything they want. Equipped with core, Intel®️ Core™️ i7 13th Gen processor (Raptor Lake series), the most advanced GPU, NVIDIA®️ RTX A4500 and 2x 10GbE-by Intel’s X710 Ethernet Controller, SK515-T6RL brings powerful performance and meets different application requirements.
Furthermore, with operation temperature ranging from -40 to 85°C and dust & vibration endurance, SK515-T6RL can be deployed in harsh environments. That proves its suitability for military applications such as unmanned aircrafts & vessels and more cases like autonomous vehicles, fleet management, intelligent robots and so on.
Highlights:
- MIL-STD 810 Thermal, shock, vibration, Humidity
- Intel®️ Raptor Lake-H i7-13800HRE Processors (up to 14 cores)
- Dual 10G Fiber Network (X510)
- Nvidia MXM A4500 (5888 CUDA)
- Intel Arc™️ A730M, 12GB GDDR6
- Up to 64GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
Product Website Link:https://7starlake.com/products/gpu-system/1-cpu-1-gpu/thor200-rs
Datasheet Link:https://7starlake.com/sites/default/files/2023-11/Datasheet_THOR200-RS_20231122_0.pdf
Buy It Now Link:https://7starlake.com/products/gpu-system/1-cpu-1-gpu/thor200-rs