Aetina Launches Nvidia Jetson Thor Plug-and-Play Kit for Next-Gen AI Development

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 08, 2025

Image Credit: Aetina

Aetina released its Nvidia Jetson Thor plug-and-play preview kit featuring NVIDIA Jetson T5000, a thermal chassis base, intuitive I/O access to accelerate setup, development, and POC validation, in one solution. The kit is ideal for AI development from humanoids to intelligent edge devices. It is powered by up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS with 128GB LPDDR5X.

Connectivity options include one QSFP28 and one 5GbE RJ45 ethernet port for high-speed, stable data transfer with dual M.2 Key M slots with 1TB NVMe storage and optional Wi-Fi 6E.
Compact, Developer-Optimized Chassis

Highlights:

  • 2 USB-C​
  • 2 USB-A​
  • 1 RJ45 5GbE​
  • 1 HDMI 2.0b​
  • 1 DP1.4a​
  • 1 QSFP28 slot (4x25GbE)​
  • 1 Micro Fit for PSU​
  • 1 OTG

For AI support, the solution is pre-installed with JetPack 7.0.

Further information can be found at aetina.com/about-news-detail.php?i=1188.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

