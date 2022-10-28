An AI on Embedded Safety & Security Vulnerabilities

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Paul Butcher, Senior Software Engineer at AdaCore, to discuss how AI can make fuzz testing even more robust through the integration of techniques like symbolic execution and input-to-state correspondence that optimize test data sets against scenarios a system might encounter in the real world

Next, Brandon heads back into the Industrial Metaverse with part 2 of a Blueprints series – created in partnership with Bosch, Cloud Blue, the MathWorks, NVIDIA, and Siemens – which reveals how the combination of cyber-physical systems, model-based systems engineering, and digital twins can provide a path to solving some of the world’s most complex problems.

But first, Brandon and Rich express their hesitations about the European Commission’s proposed Cyber Resilience Act, which requires manufacturers to protect their IoT and IIoT device from unauthorized access at all stages of the product lifecycle.