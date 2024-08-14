Embedded Computing Design

AVerMedia Collabs with Allxon to Innovate the Management and Performance of AI Edge Platforms

By Chad Cox

August 14, 2024

Image Credit: AVerMedia

Taipei, Taiwan. AVerMedia Technologies Inc. has announced its collaboration with Allxon to innovate the management and performance of AI edge platforms. The union recognizes the merging of AVerMedia’s advanced AI solutions with Allxon’s advanced Edge AI Device Management SaaS with Out-of-Band (OOB) Disaster Recovery Solutions.


 

Benefits:

  • Cost Savings on Maintenance
  • Real-Time Device Health Monitoring
  • Addressing Common Pain Points
  • Lower Labor Costs
  • Enhanced Efficiency

For more information, visit avermedia.com/professional.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

