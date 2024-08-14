AVerMedia Collabs with Allxon to Innovate the Management and Performance of AI Edge Platforms
August 14, 2024
News
Taipei, Taiwan. AVerMedia Technologies Inc. has announced its collaboration with Allxon to innovate the management and performance of AI edge platforms. The union recognizes the merging of AVerMedia’s advanced AI solutions with Allxon’s advanced Edge AI Device Management SaaS with Out-of-Band (OOB) Disaster Recovery Solutions.
Benefits:
- Cost Savings on Maintenance
- Real-Time Device Health Monitoring
- Addressing Common Pain Points
- Lower Labor Costs
- Enhanced Efficiency
For more information, visit avermedia.com/professional.