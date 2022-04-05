BrainChip and SiFive Partner to Deploy AI/ML Technology at the Edge

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

BrainChip Holdings Ltd, a commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI chips and IP, and SiFive, Inc., the founder and leader of RISC-V computing, have combined their respective technologies to offer chip designers optimized AI/ML compute at the edge.

BrainChip’s AkidaTM is a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor architecture that brings AI to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable, with high performance, ultra-low power, and on-chip learning. SiFive Intelligence™ solutions with their highly configurable multi-core, multi-cluster capable design, integrate software and hardware to accelerate AI/ML applications.

SiFive Intelligence™-based processors offer high performance and efficiency for AI and ML workloads. The design has been optimized for a range of applications requiring high-throughput, single-thread performance while under tight power and area constraints.

BrainChip’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor, Akida, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping AI/ML local to the chip and independent of the cloud reduces latency while improving privacy and data security.

