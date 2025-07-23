Emerson Expands AI Capabilities in Test and Measurement Software & Access to Centralized Test Management

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Emerson announced the company’s Nigel AI Advisor is now enabled in its flagship test software and the launch of a new edition of its NI SystemLink software platform.

The company's Nigel AI Advisor is designed to provide engineers greater proficiency with software tools that address the complexity of test and measurement across industries like semiconductor, transportation, and electronics.

Built on large language models and taught to understand NI software, Nigel is a trusted advisor designed to help engineers increase their productivity while maintaining control of their test environment. This new technology helps engineers use the company's flagship test software, NI LabVIEW and NI TestStand, by analyzing code and providing recommendations for improvements when developing and executing tests. Nigel enables users to ask questions via plain language prompts, getting detailed suggestions for utilizing hundreds of functions, all while protecting user data through a secure cloud platform.

Nigel AI Advisor is the initial release driven by Emerson’s investment in integrating AI capabilities into its broad portfolio of NI test and measurement software. NI LabVIEW and NI TestStand are both included in Emerson’s NI LabVIEW+ Suite, which also includes other purpose-built software tools that work together to help engineers automate measurements, analysis, and tests.

Emerson plans to further integrate Nigel into its other test software products to help engineers save time and resources for higher-level tasks.

The NI SystemLink software platform is designed to support teams of engineers to collaborate more effectively by remotely configuring and monitoring test systems comprised of NI PXI, NI CompactRIO, and data acquisition devices connected to PCs.

NI SystemLink connects test facilities to improve the quality, uptime, and reliability of critical test programs by allowing engineers to track software revisions, device calibration, and system utilization across various environments. This new version is designed to simplify set-up and installation while maintaining a feature-rich environment tuned to the needs of most labs and test facilities.

Using built-in remote software deployment capabilities, device calibration reports, live data dashboards, and more, NI SystemLink helps engineers working in validation labs and production facilities save time and resources.

Centralized test machine management allows engineers to securely index and store measurement data, accelerate root cause analysis, and monitor KPIs with out-of-the-box dashboards. By connecting people, processes, and data, NI SystemLink enables collaboration across different departments and geographies, streamlining workflows and providing actionable insights. Designed for small labs, the new version delivers the same core functionality and superior benefits for as few as two test systems at a lower cost than previous editions.