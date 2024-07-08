Lanner Electronics is Taking AI to the Edge

Lanner Electronics Inc announced its EAI-I730 modular high-performance Edge AI platform delivering high performing processing capabilities for real-time AI inference at the industrial edge. The EAI-I730 leverages the 12th Gen Intel Core i9/i7 processor (Alder Lake-S) and supports up to 128GB DDR4 RAM. Included I/O options are 2x 2.5G RJ45, 2x RJ45 for Console and LOM, 8x USB 3.2, 2x COM, 4x DIO, audio ports, and video outputs (DP/HDMI), making it suitable for compute-intensive industrial AI applications.

Equipped with four hot-swappable 2.5" HDD/SSD bays, the unit offers RAID configurations of 0, 1, 5, and 10 enhancing the storage flexibility required for AI frameworks and libraries. Featuring four PCIe slots, 2x PCIe16 and 2x PCIe4, the PCIe expansion unit supports NVIDIA GPU cards and the Falcon H8 PCIE AI accelerator, facilitating on-premises, low-latency AI applications.

Power includes dual-power input of 100~230 VAC. Its rugged design operates between -25ºC to 65ºC.

