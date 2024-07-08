Embedded Computing Design

Lanner Electronics is Taking AI to the Edge

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 08, 2024

News

Lanner Electronics is Taking AI to the Edge
Image Credit: Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc announced its EAI-I730 modular high-performance Edge AI platform delivering high performing processing capabilities for real-time AI inference at the industrial edge. The EAI-I730 leverages the 12th Gen Intel Core i9/i7 processor (Alder Lake-S) and supports up to 128GB DDR4 RAM. Included I/O options are 2x 2.5G RJ45, 2x RJ45 for Console and LOM, 8x USB 3.2, 2x COM, 4x DIO, audio ports, and video outputs (DP/HDMI), making it suitable for compute-intensive industrial AI applications.

Equipped with four hot-swappable 2.5" HDD/SSD bays, the unit offers RAID configurations of 0, 1, 5, and 10 enhancing the storage flexibility required for AI frameworks and libraries. Featuring four PCIe slots, 2x PCIe16 and 2x PCIe4, the PCIe expansion unit supports NVIDIA GPU cards and the Falcon H8 PCIE AI accelerator, facilitating on-premises, low-latency AI applications.

Power includes dual-power input of 100~230 VAC. Its rugged design operates between -25ºC to 65ºC.

For more information, visit lannerinc.com

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
AI & Machine Learning
Mitigating AI/ML Risks in Safety-Critical Software

July 9, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Embedded Executive: Memory For the Car Is Different, Micron

June 12, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Choosing the Right Partner for Complex Medical-Device Design

June 11, 2024

MORE
Storage
FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Sets Times for Pre-Conference Seminars

July 12, 2024

MORE