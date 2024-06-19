Penguin Solutions Expands OriginAI Solution with NVIDIA GPUs

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Fremont, Calif., – Penguin Solutions™, an SGH™ brand, announced the expansion of its OriginAI® solution to include validated, pre-defined AI architectures incorporating NVIDIA technology.

Backed by Penguin's intelligent cluster management software and expert services, OriginAI infrastructure is designed to streamline AI implementation and management and enable predictable AI cluster performance in support of customer ROI from clusters that range in size from hundreds to thousands of GPUs.

Per the company, the OriginAI solution provides assured infrastructure for critical, demanding workloads by combining proven architectures, latest-generation hardware, advanced cluster management software, and professional services. These architectures are based on 1-pod, 4-pod, and 16-pod configurations which can scale from 256 to more than 16,000 GPUs. The OriginAI solution incorporates NVIDIA H100 GPUs, Penguin’s Scyld ClusterWare® 12.2 software, and networking and storage options – and is supported by Penguin’s full range of managed services.

The OriginAI solution utilizes Penguin's in-factory burn-in and integration environment to validate AI cluster performance and confirm production readiness before shipment. By combining these architectures with Penguin’s Scyld ClusterWare software and its professionally managed services that predictively monitor cluster health and manage solution throughput, OriginAI delivers greater than 95% overall cluster efficiency while driving higher GPU throughput than traditional approaches, according to the company.

Penguin Solutions is an NVIDIA-certified Elite OEM, DGX AI Compute Systems Solution Provider, and DGX-Ready Managed Services partner.

For more information, visit: https://www.penguinsolutions.com/solutions/ai/originai.