Product of the Week: AVerMedia’s D135 AI Box PC (Orin NX/Orin Nano)

To efficiently and reliably leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities at the edge of your demanding vehicle applications, AMRs, smart security, and smart inspection environments, a flexible solution equipped to handle complex data processing tasks in real time is ideal. Even more, that solution should also support a robust, fanless design with multiple connectivity options.

Enter AVerMedia’s AI Box PC D135 equipped with NVIDIA’s Orin NX or Orin Nano modules designed to support the orchestration of AI models and machine learning tasks at the edge. Depending on the chosen module, the D135 supports a fan or fanless, compact design with an IP65/67 rating for enhanced durability and protection.

AVerMedia’s AI Box PC D135 in Action

For features and connectors supporting the AI Box PC D135, the solution is capable of interfacing with various devices and peripherals enabling versatility for connecting cameras, sensors, networking equipment, and more.

The D135 series supports either 8x GMSL2 (Z-code) to support the PC's ability to simultaneously connect to multiple cameras or sensors, or 4x M12 (X-Code) PoE 802.3af to support power and data through an Ethernet cable. The solution also supports 2x M12 X-Code for GbE with PoE 802.3af for high-speed network connectivity.

For power or signal connections, the D135 AI Box PC features 1x M12 A-Code (Isolated CAN BUS 2.0 Port With Transceiver, 2 ports) supporting communication between multiple devices without a host computer. The PC also includes 2x M20 USB 3.0 (Type A) for high-speed data transfer rates, 1x M12 A-Code 12pin (4x GPI & 2x GPO & 1x RS485) for additional signal and power connections, and 1x M12 B-Code 5pin Power Input for power supply.

Getting Started with AVerMedia’s D135 AI Box PC

The D135 AI Box PC features an operating temperature of -40~80°C (base on SKU), storage temperature of -40°C ~ 85°C, and relative humidity of 40 °C @ 95%, non-condensing. The PC also offers various accessories:

Optional RF: 5x connectors FAKRA for WIFI 6/4G/5G/GPS

Optional IP67/69K Camera: oToBrite 2.5M camera series, e-con Systems camera series

Optional: Support Allxon 24/7 Edge AI device remote management with OOB disaster recovery solutions

Additionally, AVerMedia offers customizable BSP services, and flexible MoQ, in addition to NVIDIA’s JetPack SDK.

For a closer look into the D135 AI Box PC solution, check out the company’s video below:

