Aaeon BOXER-8640AI Embedded Box PCs powered by new NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin now available from Impulse Embedded

Press Release

Impulse Embedded, a leading provider of industrial computing systems and solutions, announces the availability of Aaeon Technology’s BOXER-8640AI, their latest rugged, embedded box PC and their first to be powered by the NVIDIA flagship Jetson AGX Orin System-on-Module (SoM), which boasts a sixfold increase in AI performance over the previous generation Jetson AGX Xavier.

With four PoE ports for connecting IP cameras, the BOXER-8640AI is focused on Vision AI applications such as public safety, intelligent factories and comes with additional I/O to enable integration with a wide range of peripheral devices and sensors.

While the primary focus of the BOXER-8640AI is computer vision and video analytics, it has a rich selection of I/O to support device control and monitoring tasks. This flexible new BOXER PC has 4x Gigabit PoE ports and 2x superspeed+ 10Gbps USB-C ports to connect high bandwidth peripherals whilst supporting legacy devices with a configurable RS-232/422/485 serial interface via a standard DB9 port. In addition to this, mobile and robotics applications will welcome the additional DB9 CANbus port as well as the externally accessible expansion options for additional GPIO.

The Jetson Orin module comes as standard with a sizeable 64GB of eMMC storage onboard, but for those needing more space, Aaeon has kitted the BOXER-8640AI with extra options including a MicroSD card slot, an M.2 2280 M-key interface and a 2.5” SATA SSD/HDD bay, which makes this SoM a super option for those in poor connectivity areas or with data

The GPU is built around the current Ampere architecture found in the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series of consumer-grade graphics cards, which offer a substantial Performance Per Watt upgrade over the Volta architecture. The ampere GPU features 1792 CUDA cores and 56 Tensor cores resulting in 200TOPS AI Compute performance. The SoM also features an upgraded octa-core ARM Cortex-A78AE CPU and 32GB of onboard 256-bit LPDDR5 memory that boasts an increase of 68GB/s bandwidth over the LPDDR4 found in Jetson AGX Xavier.

The BOXER-8640AI supports the NVIDIA JetPack 5.0 SDK. This edition of NVIDIA’s JetPack SDK includes the latest Jetson Linux Driver Package, Linux operating system, CUDA-X accelerated libraries and APIs for Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Accelerated Computing and Multimedia development. Furthermore, the JetPack SDK also includes example code, documentation, and developer tools for both the host computer and the developer kit, whilst supporting higher-level SDKs such as DeepStream for streaming video analytics, Isaac for robotics and Riva for conversational AI.

Developing the perfect industrial AI computing solution can be difficult, costly, and time-consuming. With Impulse Embedded’s experienced systems capabilities, they can create reliable, repeatable, and robust systems to help reduce customer’s costs and development time. With their team of in-house engineers and specialists, all with decades of experience, Impulse Embedded can deliver fully deployable embedded Edge AI computing solutions straight out of the box.

