Embedded Computing Design

Kinetica Takes Human Language and ML to the Next Level

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 18, 2023

News

Image Credit: Kinetica

Arlington, Virginia. Kinetica developed a native Large Language Model (LLM) and integrated it with its innovative architecture for real-time data analysis. The LLM runs SQL-GPT for an overall enhancement in security and the needed power and resources to return answers within seconds. An outside API call is unnecessary facilitating the management of all data internally. The solution is ideal for telecommunications, financial services, automotive, and logistics.

Nima Negahban, Cofounder and CEO of Kinetica commented, “With the integration of SQL-GPT, we extend this capability to an entirely new horizon empowering organizations to unleash the true potential of their real-time structured data like never before."

The environment supports various forms of analysis including time series, spatial, graph, and machine learning to return answers to complex problems within seconds. “At Kinetica, we believe in fostering openness and embracing the diversity of generative AI models,” said Amit Vij, Cofounder and President, Kinetica. “We expect there will be different LLM platforms that emerge and we want to provide our customers with choice."

For more information, visit kinetica.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning - Predictive Maintenance
Automotive
Consumer
Debug & Test
Healthcare
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
Open Source
Processing
Security
Consumer
Snapdragon Spaces Brings Lightweight Headworn Augmented Reality to Mobile Apps

September 19, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW5557x Wi-Fi 6 tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 SoC

September 5, 2023

MORE
Processing
AMD Announces Kria K24 SoM for Motor Control and DSP

September 19, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Amanda Janes
Exploited: Netgear Nighthawk RAX30

September 18, 2023

MORE