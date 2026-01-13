Phison Electronics' aiDAPTIV+ Turns Everyday PCs into AI Supercomputers with Flash-Enhanced GPU Acceleration

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Phison Electronics Phison Electronics publicized expanded capabilities for its aiDAPTIV+ technology extending its advanced AI acceleration to integrated GPU frameworks accelerating inference, increasing memory capacity, and simplifying deployment to unlock large-model AI capabilities on notebook PCs, desktop PCs, and mini-PCs.

By leveraging NAND flash as memory to remove compute constraints, while enabling on-premises inferencing, and optimizing large models, aiDAPTIV+ addresses the challenge of increasing data volumes, complex AI training, and inference workloads.

“As AI models grow into tens and hundreds of billions of parameters, the industry keeps hitting the same wall with GPU memory limitations,” said Michael Wu, President and GM, Phison US. “By expanding GPU memory with high-capacity, flash-based architecture in aiDAPTIV+, we offer everyone, from consumers and SMBs to large enterprises, the ability to train and run large-scale models on affordable hardware. In effect, we are turning everyday devices into supercomputers.”

