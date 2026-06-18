Sea Sonic Showcases AI Workstation Power Platform with PRIME Enterprise 1600 and OptiGuard at COMPUTEX 2026

Sea Sonic is a company that is all about bringing the most power to its customers for the best value. The company has been around over 50 years, since 1975, and in that time has emerged as one of the key companies to watch in industrial and PC power computing.

At COMPUTEX 2026, the star of the show at the Sea Sonic booth was the company’s top-of-the-line PRIME ENTERPRISE family of embedded computers. The PRIME ENTERPRISE line is built for AI applications, the company says, and it is Sea Sonic’s flagship line for high-reliability power delivery in demanding AI workstations. It is engineered with premium components and cutting-edge technology to provide consistent, stable output for professional applications.

The PRIME ENTERPRISE series also carries Seasonic’s Prime Quality Label, an internal high-reliability validation created for enterprise-grade power solutions. This validation targets zero DOA and supports the reliability expectations of systems designed for continuous 24/7 operation.

At the show, the PRIME ENTERPRISE ATX 3.1 TX-1600 NV was given pride of place, as Seasonic’s next-generation power platform for AI workstation applications, equipped with the industrial-grade DELTA 120mm double ball bearing fan, will cover miles of ground, keeping it all cool. The unit is validated under stricter AI workstation standards, including EDPP dynamic load testing and verification through AI workstation supplier platforms. This ensures stable power delivery under fast-changing GPU and system load conditions, with voltage regulation kept within <0.5 percent deviation, strong ripple suppression, and robust dynamic load handling. The PSU delivers high efficiency at its full 1600W load, with conversion efficiency exceeding 95 percent, and can prove it, having earned the 80 PLUS ® Titanium, Cybenetics Titanium, and CQC Level 5 certification

It has a circuit architecture that includes a bridgeless interleaved PFC with full-bridge LLC and synchronous rectification, which work together to reduce energy losses at the source for superior efficiency and performance. The Thermal Design with Smart Dual Protection (SDP) combines optimized power architecture and advanced thermal management for sustained high-wattage output with controlled temperatures. SDP delivers multi-layered safety through hardware rapid-response and firmware precision control, guaranteeing stability, protection, and reliability even under prolonged heavy loads.

One of the key demos for the PRIME ENTERPRISE series showcased the PRIME ENTERPRISE ATX 3.1 TX-1600 OptiGuard powering an AI compute platform. OptiGuard is designed to provide specialized protection for high-power GPUs by monitoring connectors and preventing overheating. Using high-precision sensors, the OptiGuard system analyzes power delivery in real time, and Seasonic says it is able to detect abnormal electrical loads, current imbalance across individual power pins, and localized temperature increases at the connector level.

This proactive monitoring allows OptiGuard to respond early, before issues escalate into system instability or hardware damage.

Also showcased at COMPUTEX 2026 was the new PRIME ENTERPRISE PX-3200, which offers several key features making it ideal for industrial and high-power professional applications. In terms of efficiency, it is certified 80 PLUS® Platinum and Cybenetics Platinum, reflecting its high-efficiency power conversion design. The MTLR is rated to <.5 percent, and has 6 12V 16-pin PCIe Gen 5.1 ports, which is important for all sorts of use cases.

All in all, Sea Sonic is creating cutting-edge power and control systems, and it is worth taking a good look.

For more information, visit: https://seasonic.com/