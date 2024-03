Arbor Has Must Have Solutions for You at NVIDIA GTC 2024

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Arbor Arbor is bringing its prominent solutions to NVIDIA GTC 2024 where it will be demonstrating its innovative platforms in applications such as machine vision, edge computing, rugged AIoT, and real-time machine vision. Showcased will be ARBOR's FPC-5211-M4, FPC-9108-P6-G3, and AEC-6100. Visit Arbor at the San Jose Convention Center (Booth #1821) during NVIDIA GTC 2024.

"Global enterprises are increasingly adopting Enterprise Digital Transformation which leverages AI technology to gain a competitive edge. ARBOR Technology offers a range of solutions that combine MXM and Jetson platforms,” commented Stanley Li, General Manager, ARBOR Solutions.

ARBOR's FPC-5211-M4

Intel 12th / 13th Gen

NVIDIA RTX-A2000

NVIDIA MXM 3.1 up to 60W GPU MXM

MXM 3.1 up to 60W GPU MXM Fanless

Embedded Heat Pipes

FPC-9108-P6-G3

NVIDIA ’s RTX-3090 GPU Card

RTX-3090 GPU Card Intel's 10th Gen Xeon Core

Wide-range DC Power Input

Dual-Display support

PCI-E Expansion Slot (350W GPU)

ARBOR AEC-6100

ARBOR AEC-6100,

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

Up to 275 TOPS

8 GMSL Connectors

Real-Time Video Analytics

Li ends, “These solutions enable real-time analysis, deep learning models, machine vision, autonomous vehicles, and VR equipment to become an exceptional AI partner on your digital transformation journey."

For more information, visit arbor-technology.com/.