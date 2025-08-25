ASRock Industrial and Barbara Partner to Deliver Secure, Scalable Edge AI for Industry 4.0

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ASRock Industrial

ASRock Industrial and Barbara are collaborating, offering a combination of ASRock Industrial’s industrial computing platform with Barbara’s secure edge AI software. The goal is to allow remote orchestration, application lifecycle management, and embedded zero-trust security to support scalable, software-defined automation at the edge.

“Industrial computing is entering a new chapter, and this partnership with Barbara puts us at the forefront,” stated James Lee, Chairman of ASRock Industrial. “Together, we’re delivering the foundation for autonomous, secure, and software-defined factories, built to scale with the future of Industry 4.0.”

The partnership offers:

ASRock Industrial’s edge computing platforms come pre-integrated with Barbara’s software, compliant with IEC-62443 standards

Enables automated remote orchestration and IEC-61499 runtimes across edge nodes to support open automation

Minimizes integration complexity, streamlines maintenance, and extends system lifecycles

Scalable device management and future-proof architecture for remote edge deployment

"This strategic collaboration allows us to transform Industrial PCs and Gateways into powerful Edge AI computing machines where intelligent processes can be remotely deployed and concurrently executed in a cybersecure framework", said Peter Rawlins, VP Business Development at Barbara.

For more information, visit asrockind.com and barbara.tech.