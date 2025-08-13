Embedded Computing Design

Blaize AI Platform Integrates Video, Audio, and Telemetry to Deliver Proactive Intelligence at Scale

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 13, 2025

News

Image Credit: Blaize AI

Blaize Holdings, Inc. announced its Blaize AI Platform built to supply multimodal intelligence for mission-critical workloads across various markets. It is engineered to promote AI into industrial applications with seamless deployment. The platform was designed to circumvent passive data collection with proactive intelligence at scale.

Highlights:

  • Combines video, audio, telemetry into accessible data
  • Processes several models without batching or bottleneck
  • Hybrid AI deployment from rugged edge devices to workstations and rack mount servers
  • Integrated with domain-specific AI pipelines

Dinakar Munagala, Co-founder and CEO of Blaize commented, “The Blaize AI Platform is already powering public safety, defense, and infrastructure projects – transforming fragmented data sources and systems into unified, responsive intelligence networks. Together with Supermicro, a global leader in energy-efficient, high-performance IT infrastructure for AI, cloud, and edge, and a growing ecosystem of ISVs and AI application providers, we’re enabling customers to deploy complete, ready-to-run AI solutions at the edge and beyond.”

According to the press release, Blaize is launching its platform alongside a growing network of ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) whose AI software is enhanced to run on Blaize’s silicon such as:

  • AlwaysAI: Provides tools, APIs, and model libraries for computer vision developers
  • CVEDIA: Develops synthetic data-driven AI models that deliver accurate, real-time video analytics to enhance security operations
  • OrionVM: Offers a edge-to-cloud stack
  • Thrive Logic: Builds custom AI workflows for operational environments
  • Videonetics: Integrates AI-driven analytics into its secure, scalable video management software for cities, airports, and critical infrastructure
  • VSaaS.ai: Provides a no-code interface to configure, deploy, and monitor AI video pipelines
  • VSBLTY: Delivers advanced audience analytics and real-time security software to retail environments, venues, and public infrastructure

For more information, visit blaize.com

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

