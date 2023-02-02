Advantech has a New NVIDIA Powered AI Solution

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Advantech

Advantech designed and released the compact fanless MIC-733-AO, an NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin based AI computing platform operating at temperatures from -10 ~ 60 °C (14 ~ 140 °F) while delivering Video + AI + 5G solutions to the harshest edge. Within the small package are various I/Os consisting of 4 x USB 3.2 (10Gbit/s), 2 x Mini-PCIe, and 2 x M.2. For greater flexibility, the I/O module modification is managed through the Mini-PCIe (4G/Wi-Fi modules) and full PCIe interfaces.

The MIC-733-AO provides support for multiple video inputs, including 4 x GbE PoE or 8 x GMSL2 cameras for next generation machine vision. Each camera receives 60W of power to cameras by way of 4 x PoE ports, upgraded from 4 x LANs. Choices are either 4 x 15W/port or 2 x 30W/port.

MIC-733-AO is aimed at helping developers with high-performance AI applications at the edge, large-scale deployment, and data security during implementation.

The solution provides continuos management support at the industrial edge for applications in AMR/AGV (smart agriculture and smart transportation.

