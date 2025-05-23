Embedded Computing Design

COMPUTEX 2025: DFI Integrates DEEPX M.2 AI Chips into High-Performance Edge Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 23, 2025

News

COMPUTEX 2025: DFI Integrates DEEPX M.2 AI Chips into High-Performance Edge Solutions
Image Credit: DFI

Taipei, Taiwan. At COMPUTEX 2025, DFI and DEEPX highlighted the newest innovations that came to fruition from its edge AI partnership. The showcase featured embedded platforms leveraging DEEPX AI chips ideal for applications in smart cities and smart manufacturing. The main highlight was the integration of the DEEPX M.2 AI chip into DFI's enhanced AI solutions based on the EC700 and EC600 series platforms. The EC600 series supports an optional GPU for higher computing requirements.

The solutions can manage over 16 video channels on a single chip, process more than 30 frames per second with GPU-level precision and deliver up to 25 TOPs of AI performance all while reducing energy consumption.

“DFI is driving transformation by integrating embedded expertise with AI leaders to speed up smart application deployment. Our partnership with DEEPX will strengthen Edge AI adoption across key verticals like smart cities, providing flexible, high-performance platforms that support industry growth,” said Claire Tien, President of DFI.

For more information, visit dfi.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Topic Tags
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Neumonda
Neumonda’s Modular Octopus Test Board Targets Efficient DRAM Evaluation

May 12, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Kontron’s Iskratel Lumia C16 Compact, Dual-Mode Combo OLT

May 5, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Andrea Gallo Takes Over as RISC-V International's New CEO

May 20, 2025

MORE
Processing
How Tariffs and Security Are Reshaping Embedded

May 15, 2025

MORE