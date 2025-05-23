COMPUTEX 2025: DFI Integrates DEEPX M.2 AI Chips into High-Performance Edge Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: DFI

Taipei, Taiwan. At COMPUTEX 2025, DFI and DEEPX highlighted the newest innovations that came to fruition from its edge AI partnership. The showcase featured embedded platforms leveraging DEEPX AI chips ideal for applications in smart cities and smart manufacturing. The main highlight was the integration of the DEEPX M.2 AI chip into DFI's enhanced AI solutions based on the EC700 and EC600 series platforms. The EC600 series supports an optional GPU for higher computing requirements.

The solutions can manage over 16 video channels on a single chip, process more than 30 frames per second with GPU-level precision and deliver up to 25 TOPs of AI performance all while reducing energy consumption.

“DFI is driving transformation by integrating embedded expertise with AI leaders to speed up smart application deployment. Our partnership with DEEPX will strengthen Edge AI adoption across key verticals like smart cities, providing flexible, high-performance platforms that support industry growth,” said Claire Tien, President of DFI.

