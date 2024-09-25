Molex Embraces Optical Solutions to Alleviate Critical Thermal Management Challenges

Image Credit: Molex Molex introduced its VaporConnect Optical Feedthrough Modules for two-phase immersion cooling delivering continuous increases in data center speed and capacity. The modules leverage a cassette-based design that simply bolts on immersion tanks and facilitates optical transceivers and network cabling infrastructure to be switched without modifying mechanical interfaces or impacting immersion tank architecture for generative AI and machine learning workflows.

Molex VaporConnect Optical Feedthrough Modules enhance the connection between immersion tank optical transceivers and outside cabling infrastructure by employing upgradeable sealed modules. They are designed to reduce external patching and shuffle requirements by leveraging Molex FlexPlane optical circuitry technology resulting in complex optical shuffles and high-density fiber routing integrated within the module for easier installation and plug-and-play operation.

Every module is delivered with a sealing gasket tested utilizing helium-leak testing to guarantee a consistent seal, with the tank wall, assuring a seamless transition from the server line cards inside the tank, to outside cabling infrastructure. According to Molex, testing is in progress for industry-standard GR-1435-CORE compliance.

VaporConnect modules are designed to meet customer requirements, with fiber channel capacity subjective by the number and type of connectors applied. As many as 576 fibers can be integrated into a single module. Available form factors are MPO, LC and very small form factor (VSFF) options, such as MMC, MDC, SN and SN-MT.

“Molex continually embraces innovative optical solutions to ease data center deployments and upgrades while alleviating critical thermal management challenges,” said Trevor Smith, general manager, Optical Connectivity, Molex. “VaporConnect gives customers the flexibility to upgrade connectivity and scale cooling system designs to keep pace with data center growth by simply deploying a different module, which will accelerate upgrades while reducing overall energy, cooling and technology costs.”

Reference designs will be accessible in Quarter 1 of 2025.

For more information, visit molex.com/en-us/products/optical-solutions/vaporconnect-optical-feedthrough-modules.