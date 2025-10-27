DevKit Weekly: AAEON NV8600-Nano AI DevKit

This time on DevKit Weekly, we're going to take a look at the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit from AAEON.

The NV8600-Nano AI DevKit is a full package, built and assembled for real world deployment to come with an AAEON customized carrier board, power supply, NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano GPU, and in the packages AAEON sent us, an included MIPI camera.

The NV8600 from AAEON has all the performance you’ll need, a robust carrier board, plenty of storage, high-impact camera, enhanced ports, industrial I/O, and rugged specs so you can build the solution you need, in the field right now. It’s even upgradable from the included NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano to NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX.

Use the NV8600-Nano AI DevKit for Edge AI, Robotics, Machine Vision AI and tons of other applications and you’ll be very happy.

If you want to find out more about the NV8600-Nano AI DevKit, you can visit AAEON’s UP Shop at the link below and buy one right now for $649.

