Compulab's EdgeAI-ORN Brings 157 TOPS of AI Power to Smart Traffic, Robotics, and Visual Inspection
August 25, 2025
Compulab launched its compact EdgeAI-ORN designed for industrial Edge AI environments warranting vision‑centric solutions. The platform leverages the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules delivering up to 157 TOPS of AI performance ideal for smart traffic management, industrial visual inspection, autonomous machines, retail analytics, and UAV Surveillance.
Highlights:
- Four 2.5GbE PoE ports for high-bandwidth camera input
- Four GMSL2 / FPD-Link IV with Power-over-Coax for automotive and robotics cameras
- Four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) for USB cameras
- MIPI-CSI camera support, HDMI 2.1, isolated serial, GPIO, and CAN interfaces
- Rugged fanless design, MIL-STD-810G, -25 °C to 75 °C operating range, 9 - 36V DC input
- Secure connectivity with TPM 2.0, optional LTE/5G, Wi-Fi/BT
- Out-of-band (OOB) management for remote monitoring, diagnostics, and recovery
