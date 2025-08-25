Compulab's EdgeAI-ORN Brings 157 TOPS of AI Power to Smart Traffic, Robotics, and Visual Inspection

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Compulab

Compulab launched its compact EdgeAI-ORN designed for industrial Edge AI environments warranting vision‑centric solutions. The platform leverages the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules delivering up to 157 TOPS of AI performance ideal for smart traffic management, industrial visual inspection, autonomous machines, retail analytics, and UAV Surveillance.

Highlights:

Four 2.5GbE PoE ports for high-bandwidth camera input

Four GMSL2 / FPD-Link IV with Power-over-Coax for automotive and robotics cameras

Four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) for USB cameras

MIPI-CSI camera support, HDMI 2.1, isolated serial, GPIO, and CAN interfaces

Rugged fanless design, MIL-STD-810G, -25 °C to 75 °C operating range, 9 - 36V DC input

Secure connectivity with TPM 2.0, optional LTE/5G, Wi-Fi/BT

Out-of-band (OOB) management for remote monitoring, diagnostics, and recovery

For more information, visit https://edge.compulab.com/products/edgeai-orn/.