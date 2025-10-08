Embedded Executive: AI At the Endpoint | EMASS

Embedded Computing Design

AI at the endpoint gets yet another boost from EMASS, a fabless semiconductor company that recently emerged from stealth mode. 

Having your processing at the endpoint presents a few significant challenges, namely the amount of processing that can be made available and the ability to run from a battery. EMASS has come up with a way to do this a little differently from what’s been done previously. They can attach their RISC-V processing element to any sensor, making the device an AI accelerator. It’s a little difficult for me to put into words here, so check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I spent some time with Mark Goranson, EMASS’s CEO, who explains it in detail.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

