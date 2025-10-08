Embedded Executive: AI At the Endpoint | EMASS

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

AI at the endpoint gets yet another boost from EMASS, a fabless semiconductor company that recently emerged from stealth mode.

Having your processing at the endpoint presents a few significant challenges, namely the amount of processing that can be made available and the ability to run from a battery. EMASS has come up with a way to do this a little differently from what’s been done previously. They can attach their RISC-V processing element to any sensor, making the device an AI accelerator. It’s a little difficult for me to put into words here, so check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I spent some time with Mark Goranson, EMASS’s CEO, who explains it in detail.