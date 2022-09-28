Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Sailesh Chittipeddi, EVP/GM, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit, Renesas Electronics

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

September 28, 2022

The embedded community has been talking a lot about AI at the Edge. Apparently, it’s not just, as Renesas recently acquired Reality AI. That acquisition lets them leverage a large customer base as well as provides access to what the company is calling a "leading-edge toolset and series of AI models."

Renesas probably could have built tools and models themselves, but not nearly as quickly as getting them through acquisition. Hear from from the horse’s mouth why this acquisition was made and what the future holds in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Sailesh Chittipeddi, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit.

 

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

