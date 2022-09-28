Embedded Executive: Sailesh Chittipeddi, EVP/GM, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit, Renesas Electronics

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The embedded community has been talking a lot about AI at the Edge. Apparently, it’s not just, as Renesas recently acquired Reality AI. That acquisition lets them leverage a large customer base as well as provides access to what the company is calling a "leading-edge toolset and series of AI models."

Renesas probably could have built tools and models themselves, but not nearly as quickly as getting them through acquisition. Hear from from the horse’s mouth why this acquisition was made and what the future holds in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Sailesh Chittipeddi, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit.