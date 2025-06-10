MSI Focuses on Server, Edge AI, and EV Charging at COMPUTEX 2025

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Credit: MSI MSI has long been well-known for its prowess as a maker of high-performance computing for gaming and PC, but at this year’s COMPUTEX in Taipei, Taiwan, the computing company showed off its muscle in AIoT, Intelligent Transportation management, and server-side AI.

The company showcased solutions that expanded its core AI computing capabilities to focus instead on system integration, hardware innovation, and cross-domain applications that will benefit from that AI processing.

We chatted with Philip Mahr with MSI Enterprise Platform Solutions, about how server platforms and rack integration setups, and how they support enterprise workloads and ease the strain of meeting the growing demands of AI. (Check the video here.)

EPS (Server)

“The amount of data pulling through these AI models is crazy,” he said. That’s why the company is focused on inference or enabling AI to act upon the data that’s been collected. MSI’s AI racks powered by NVIDIA MGX are built for just that. This turnkey rack-level infrastructure is aligned with NVIDIA’s reference architecture and supports NVIDIA MGX modular systems and NVIDIA Spectrum X networking, enabling multi-node GPU scaling for AI training and inference. All racks are deployment-ready and thermally optimized. The recently announced GPU servers for AI workloads span a wide range of use cases, from edge inferencing and lightweight AI training all the way to on-prem training, distributed inference, and collaborative R&D.

IPC Edge AI

Moving from the server to the edge, MSI has several product lines ready to go that will empower Edge AI and Embedded AI, and it is no surprise to find that they’re powered by the Nvidia DGX Spark and Jetson Orin platforms.

The powerful EdgeXpert MS-C931 is a newly announced desktop AI supercomputer built on the NVIDIA DGX Spark platform. It’s powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, which allows it to deliver 1000 AI TOPS FP4, 128GB unified memory, and ConnectX-7 networking. MSI says that developers in education, finance, and healthcare sectors are the key users for the powerful AI supercomputer.

EVSE

In the automotive sphere, the marriage of hardware and software is paramount, and nowhere more so than for EV infrastructure. Entering this space in a big way, MSI has unveiled its EV Charging and Smart Energy lines.

The MSI EZgo Portable EV Charger is a lightweight and portable EV charging solution that supports up to 11kW output, and IP66 waterproof/dustproof housing, so it can be used for charging both at home and when traveling with replaceable adapters that allow for quick adaptation to various environments. It carries all the relevant certifications and includes a built-in 1.8” display and an application to enhance user control.

At a higher power and performance level is the MSI Hyper 80 Dual, which is designed for commercial locations with 1–2 hour parking durations, such as shopping malls, restaurants, and theaters. This slim 80kW dual-gun DC fast charger is only 30cm thick, and has ISO 15118 and DIN 70121 support, Plug & Charge, and dynamic power distribution for simultaneous charging, making the Hyper 80 Dual perfect for urban and commercial charging environments.

Finally, the MSI EV/Eco Series and eConnect System (EMS) are residential/commercial units that come with solar-ready integration, 13kW (single-phase) or 22kW (three-phase) output, and AI-powered license plate recognition. The real juice powering this line is the company’s software management system, that offers real-time visibility, remote control, dynamic load balancing, time of use pricing, and multi-user billing.

MSI is doing a lot of exciting work across many verticals, and the future certainly looks exciting.

