Covision Quality Joins NVIDIA Metropolis to Scale its Industrial Visual Inspection Software Leveraging Unsupervised Machine Learning

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Covision Quality, a provider of visual inspection software based on unsupervised machine learning technology, announced it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis — a partner program, application framework, and set of developer tools that bring to market a new generation of vision AI applications that make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient.

Covision Quality’s interface from the perspective of the end-of-line quality control operator. In this case, the red border on the image of the manufactured part indicates that the part is “not OK”, thus can not be sent to the end customer and needs to be discarded.

Thanks to its unsupervised machine learning technology, the Covision Quality software can be trained in an hour on average and generates reduction of pseudo-scrap rates by up to 90% for its customers. Its workstations that are deployed at customer sites harness the power of NVIDIA RTX A5000 GPU-accelerated computing, which allows the software to run in real time — processing images, inspecting components, and communicating decisions to the PLC. In addition, Covision Quality leverages NVIDIA Metropolis, the TensorRT SDK, and CUDA software.

NVIDIA Metropolis is designed to make it easier and more cost effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to use AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and solve safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains members who are investing in advanced AI techniques and efficient deployment platforms, and using an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Members have the opportunity to gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. The program also offers the opportunity for members to collaborate with industry experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Covision Quality is a spin-off of Covision Lab, a leading European computer vision and machine learning application center and company builder. Covision Quality licenses its visual inspection software product to manufacturing companies in several industries, ranging from metal manufacturing to packaging. Customers of Covision Quality include GKN Sinter Metals, a global market provider of sinter metal components, and Aluflexpack Group, an international manufacturer of flexible packaging.

