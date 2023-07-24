Embedded Computing Design

Is a 40-year Battery Life a Reality

July 24, 2023

Whitepaper

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is exploding, in large part due to the emergence of remote wireless sensors that enable greater convergence and interoperability between billions of devices no longer constrained by access to the AC power grid.


Self-powered wireless devices provide an immediate and cost effective solution for remote locations where logistical, environmental, regulatory and permitting hurdles make wireless connectivity a virtual necessity. These applications span all industrial sectors, including manufacturing and distribution, transportation infrastructure, energy production, environmental monitoring, healthcare, smart metering, process control, asset tracking, machine-to-machine (M2M), safety systems, and system control and data automation (SCADA), to name a few.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Analog & Power
Infineon Adds 650 V TOLL Portfolio to its CoolSiC MOSFET Family

July 19, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Kevin Mitnick
Black Hat/White Hat, Mitnick was a Legend

July 25, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Credit: CEVA
CEVA Supports Channel Sounding in its RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP

June 29, 2023

MORE
Security
Infineon Technologies AG Announces New TEGRION Security Controller Family

July 25, 2023

MORE