Is a 40-year Battery Life a Reality

Whitepaper

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is exploding, in large part due to the emergence of remote wireless sensors that enable greater convergence and interoperability between billions of devices no longer constrained by access to the AC power grid.

Self-powered wireless devices provide an immediate and cost effective solution for remote locations where logistical, environmental, regulatory and permitting hurdles make wireless connectivity a virtual necessity. These applications span all industrial sectors, including manufacturing and distribution, transportation infrastructure, energy production, environmental monitoring, healthcare, smart metering, process control, asset tracking, machine-to-machine (M2M), safety systems, and system control and data automation (SCADA), to name a few.