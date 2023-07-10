Magnachip Expands Its 7th-Generation MXT LV MOSFET Line-Up for Battery Protection Circuits of Mobile Devices

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SEOUL, South Korea - Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation released four new MXT LV Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs)*, using Super-Short Channel technology, to expand the company's seventh-generation MXT LV MOSFET line-up for battery protection circuits of mobile devices, from premium foldable phones to wireless earphones.

Magnachip’s latest design technology, Super-Short Channel, is designed to reduce Ron (the resistance of MOSFETs during on-state operation) by shortening the channel length between the source and the drain. Per the company, the Ron of the new MOSFETs has been reduced by 24~40%, compared to previous generations, enabling enhanced battery performance with low power battery loss during charging or discharging.

Magnachip also provides customized design service for these products, based on the application specifications and battery capacities, so the sizes of the MOSFETs can be reduced by 5 to 20% respectively.

* MXT LV MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench Low Voltage MOSFET): Magnachip’s cutting-edge product portfolio of 12~40V trench MOSFETs