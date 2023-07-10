Embedded Computing Design

Magnachip Expands Its 7th-Generation MXT LV MOSFET Line-Up for Battery Protection Circuits of Mobile Devices

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 10, 2023

News

Magnachip Expands Its 7th-Generation MXT LV MOSFET Line-Up for Battery Protection Circuits of Mobile Devices

SEOUL, South Korea - Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation released four new MXT LV Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs)*, using Super-Short Channel technology, to expand the company's seventh-generation MXT LV MOSFET line-up for battery protection circuits of mobile devices, from premium foldable phones to wireless earphones.

Magnachip’s latest design technology, Super-Short Channel, is designed to reduce Ron (the resistance of MOSFETs during on-state operation) by shortening the channel length between the source and the drain. Per the company, the Ron of the new MOSFETs has been reduced by 24~40%, compared to previous generations, enabling enhanced battery performance with low power battery loss during charging or discharging.

Magnachip also provides customized design service for these products, based on the application specifications and battery capacities, so the sizes of the MOSFETs can be reduced by 5 to 20% respectively.

 

* MXT LV MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench Low Voltage MOSFET): Magnachip’s cutting-edge product portfolio of 12~40V trench MOSFETs

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
AI & Machine Learning
Mouser New Product of the Week: Intel RealSense Depth Camera D405

July 10, 2023

MORE
Automotive
Image Credit: Infineon / Kontrol
Infineon and Kontrol Collab on Autonomous Vehicle Safety

July 6, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Credit: CEVA
CEVA Supports Channel Sounding in its RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP

June 29, 2023

MORE
Security
The Attack Surface Management platform provides both high-level risk scores and detailed reports on vulnerabilities within a network.
IoT Device Security in Converged Networks

July 10, 2023

MORE