Magnachip Introduces New Family of 600V SJ MOSFET Products Featuring Fast Recovery Body Diodes

SEOUL, South Korea, - Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced a new family of 600V Super Junction Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (SJ MOSFETs) composed of nine distinct products featuring proprietary design technology.

Per the company, Magnachip’s proprietary design provides specific on-resistance (RSP) reduction of around 10%, which was achieved while maintaining the same cell-pitches of previous generation MOSFETs.

The new product family of 600V SJ MOSFETs is also equipped with a fast recovery body diode, where the diode technology is designed to increase system efficiency with reduced reverse recovery time (trr) and switching loss.

The 600V SJ MOSFETs can be used in a variety of industrial applications, such as solar inverters, energy storage systems, uninterruptible power supply systems, and a variety of electronics. Among these new MOSFETs, the MMQ60R044RFTH product offers a low RDS(on) of 44mΩ, making it a suitable choice for electric vehicle chargers and servers.

“Now that we have introduced these 600V SJ MOSFET products, we are aiming to unveil new 650V and 700V SJ MOSFET products with fast recovery body diode in the second half of 2023,” said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. “These new MOSFETs represent a notable achievement for the Company, and we will build upon this success to deliver next-generation power solutions for rapidly changing market requirements and customer expectations.”

* RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation.

For more information, visit: www.magnachip.com