Mouser New Product of the Week: Amphenol FCI Minitek® Pwr 3.0 BMI Connector System

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Power applications rely on the ability to connect power, utilizing cables and/or other power distribution equipment, to wire-to-board applications. However, in situations where it can be difficult to visually align and make these connections, a blind mate connector allows two mating connectors to properly mate with the help of guide pins, keying, and self-aligning mechanisms.

In addition to the ability to make connections, a blind mate interface (BMI) connector system, like the Amphenol FCI Minitek® Pwr 3.0 BMI Connector System, in power applications often has to meet high current and voltage ratings, reliability, modularity, and secure connectivity demands in a wide variety of applications from 1U rack boxes, set-top boxes, desktop PCs and motherboards to air conditioners, microwave ovens, and refrigerators to patient monitors, ultrasound equipment, and more.

The Amphenol FCI Minitek Pwr 3.0 BMI Connector System in Action

The Amphenol FCI Minitek Pwr 3.0 BMI Connector System is a 3.0mm self-aligning solution with a current rating up to 5A per contact, which ensures that connectors can reliably and safely transmit the required current without overheating, voltage drop, or other electrical issues. The BMI Connector System is also available in 8, 12, and 14 circuits for dual-row designs.

The connector system comes in a vertical, through-hole type and is housed in a fully polarized, scoop-proof style which is designed to protect terminals against damage, polarized mating geometry to prevent mismatching, and positive locking on housing with low thumb latch operation for secure mating retention. The housing also supports high retention force for reliable operation in environments with vibration or physical stress.

For example, the Amphenol FCI Minitek Pwr 3.0 BMI Connector System supports:

4.5N maximum terminal insertion force

100 mating cycles of durability

20mΩ maximum low level contact resistance

1000MΩ minimum isolation resistance

250Vrms voltage rating

1000VAC dielectric withstand voltage

The 3.0 BMI connector system features a -40°C to +105°C operating temperature range, and it is compliant with the international standard IEC 60355-1 for household appliances. Amphenol FCI Minitek Pwr 3.0 BMI Connector System is offered in a UL 94V-0 flammability-rated LCP material, is RoHS compliant and lead free, and offers a glow-wire-compliant option.

Getting Started with the Amphenol FCI Minitek® Pwr 3.0 BMI Connector System

Related to the BMI Connector System are the Amphenol FCI Minitek® Connectors, featured on Mouser here.

For more information about Amphenol FCI products available from Mouser, click here.

Additional Resources: