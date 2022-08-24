New Vishay Intertechnology FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Ultrafast Rectifiers in the TO-244 Package Offer Conduction and Switching Losses

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Vishay Intertechnology introduced four new FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Ultrafast rectifiers in the TO-244 package. Offering suitable conduction and switching loss trade-off for devices in their class, the 240 A, 300 A, 480 A, and 600 A Vishay Semiconductors rectifiers are designed to increase the efficiency of medium frequency power converters and of hard- and soft-switched or resonant designs.

Compared to competing FRED Pt Ultrafast solutions in the TO-244 package, the devices released offer lower conduction while maintaining low reverse recovery losses. The result is improved efficiency for industrial applications, such as high frequency welding and ballast water management systems. Delivering high speed, high temperature operation for these applications, the VS-VS5HD240CW60, VS-VS5HD300CW60, VS-VS5HD480CW60, and VS-VS5HD600CW60 offer low Qrr down to 260 nC typical, fast recovery time down to 52 ns, and an operating temperature range up to +175 °C.

Samples of the new FRED Pt rectifiers are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 40 weeks.

For more information, visit: https://www.vishay.com/en/company/press/releases/2022/VS-VS5HDxx0CW60/