Embedded Computing Design

New Vishay Intertechnology FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Ultrafast Rectifiers in the TO-244 Package Offer Conduction and Switching Losses

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 24, 2022

News

New Vishay Intertechnology FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Ultrafast Rectifiers in the TO-244 Package Offer Conduction and Switching Losses

Vishay Intertechnology introduced four new FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Ultrafast rectifiers in the TO-244 package. Offering suitable conduction and switching loss trade-off for devices in their class, the 240 A, 300 A, 480 A, and 600 A Vishay Semiconductors rectifiers are designed to increase the efficiency of medium frequency power converters and of hard- and soft-switched or resonant designs.

Compared to competing FRED Pt Ultrafast solutions in the TO-244 package, the devices released offer lower conduction while maintaining low reverse recovery losses. The result is improved efficiency for industrial applications, such as high frequency welding and ballast water management systems. Delivering high speed, high temperature operation for these applications, the VS-VS5HD240CW60, VS-VS5HD300CW60, VS-VS5HD480CW60, and VS-VS5HD600CW60 offer low Qrr down to 260 nC typical, fast recovery time down to 52 ns, and an operating temperature range up to +175 °C.

Samples of the new FRED Pt rectifiers are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 40 weeks.

For more information, visit: https://www.vishay.com/en/company/press/releases/2022/VS-VS5HDxx0CW60/

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Analog & Power
New Vishay Intertechnology FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Ultrafast Rectifiers in the TO-244 Package Offer Conduction and Switching Losses

August 24, 2022

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
AI and the Future of Architecture

August 17, 2022

MORE
Open Source
New SAFERTOS Windows and Linux Simulator from WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems

August 24, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Product of the Week: Innodisk’s InnoOSR System Recovery Solution

August 22, 2022

MORE