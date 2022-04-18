Teledyne LeCroy Develops Accurate Measurement System for GaN and SiC Semiconductor Analysis

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Teledyne LeCroy announced the launch of their new DL-ISO High Voltage Optically Isolated 1 GHz Probe and Power-Device test software, which when combined with their High Definition Oscilloscopes (HDO) offer accurate electrical characterization of gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor devices.

The new Teledyne LeCroy DL-ISO High Voltage Optically Isolated Probe provides design engineers with accurate GaN and SiC power semiconductor device measurements. The new probe has suitable signal fidelity, low overshoot, and ideal accuracy — 1.5% when combined with Teledyne LeCroy’s 12-bit resolution HDOs. The 1 GHz bandwidth meets requirements to measure GaN device 1 ns rise times. HDOs also provide up to 20 GS/s sample rate at 12-bit resolution for the capture and display of high-speed GaN and SiC device signals. This combination of signal fidelity, low overshoot, high accuracy, high bandwidth, and high sample rate is important for successfully implementing GaN and SiC technologies in new designs.

Teledyne LeCroy’s new Power-Device software package is additionally designed to simplify the analysis of GaN and SiC devices with automated JEDEC switching loss and other measurements, and color-coded overlays to highlight the relevant, measured areas.

The DL-ISO probes are offered in bandwidths of 350 MHz, 700 MHz, and 1 GHz.

Availability of the probe and Power-Device software is 14 weeks ARO.

Compatible Teledyne LeCroy HDOs range in bandwidth from 350 MHz to 8 GHz, with 12-bit resolution all the time and up to 20 GS/s sample rate.

For more information, visit teledynelecroy.com/powerprobes