Embedded Computing Design

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHSR High Temperature Inductor Delivers High Current Ratings Up to 155 A in 6767 Case Size

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 29, 2022

News

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHSR High Temperature Inductor Delivers High Current Ratings Up to 155 A in 6767 Case Size

Vishay Intertechnology introduced the first AEC-Q200 qualified IHSR high temperature inductor with current ratings to 155 A in the 19.0 mm by 17.1 mm by 7.0 mm 6767 case size.

Designed for multi-phase, high current power supplies, and input / output filters in automotive under the hood and ADAS applications, the Vishay Dale IHSR-6767GZ-5A offers a 50 % reduction in DCR over typical power inductors and a smaller size than similar ferrite-based solutions.

The Automotive Grade inductor released is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz and high current filtering applications. With its high operating temperature up to +155 °C, the device is also suitable for filtering and DC/DC conversion in ADAS and LIDAR microprocessors, 12 V / 48 V vacuum-less braking systems, OBCs, and brushless DC electric motors up to 140 A. For these applications, the IHSR-6767GZ-5A’s low typical DCR of 0.24 mΩ and inductance of 0.22 µH allow for higher current density than competing technologies, with no hard saturation and stable inductance and saturation over the entire operating temperature range.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra low levels, the inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Case size

6767

Inductance (µH)

0.22

DCR typ. (mΩ)

0.24

Heat rating current typ. (A)

100(1) / 141(2)

Saturation current typ. (A)

107(3) / 155(4)

(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C

(2) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 80 °C

(3) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 20 %

(4) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the IHSR-6767GZ-5A are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.

For more information, visit: www.vishay.com.

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Analog & Power
Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHSR High Temperature Inductor Delivers High Current Ratings Up to 155 A in 6767 Case Size

August 29, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Powering the Next Generation of Connected-Health Wearables and Hearables with Solid-State Lithium Microbatteries

August 12, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Verizon-Certified Modem Module Connects IoT Devices to Global Mobile LTE Networks

August 24, 2022

MORE
Processing
Embedded Executive: Scott Bibaud, President and CEO of Atomera

August 24, 2022

MORE